Over 8,600 landless farmers apply to utilize some 3,000 rai of land under land reform scheme

A total of 8,630 landless farmers have registered with the Kanchanaburi Land Reform Office to apply for the right to utilize some 3,000 rai of land reclaimed by the government from land encroachers.

Mr Watcharin Wakamanont, an official of Kanchanaburi Land Reform Office said on Sunday that the confiscated land which was formerly area under land reform programme but was illegally occupied had been divided into three plots: AL8 which covers Wat Pa Luangta Bua or Wat Sua (Tiger Temple) totaling 1,045 rai; No 14 which covers 1,223 rai and No 15 which covers 900 rai.

Apart from Wat Sua which does not require land measurement or development with basic infrastructures, Mr Watcharin said the two other land plots would have to be measured and developed before they are to be allocated to the landless farmers who have already registered with the land reform office in Kanchanaburi.

The land in question was reclaimed by the government from illegal encroachers, using special power under Section 44 of the interim constitution.