80,000 police to be deployed at main funeral site

Bangkok – Around 80,000 police officers will be deployed at the cremation site in Bangkok and surrounding areas in the build-up to the royal funeral next week.

Deputy Metro Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Montri Yimyam revealed that 18 roads around Sanam Luang and Rattanakosin Island as well as the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge will be closed on October 23 at 10 pm to pave the way for the royal cremation ceremony.

Nine more roads, including Arunamarin Intersection, Ratchadamnoen Klang and those within the vicinity, will be closed on October 25 from 5 am onward. On October 26, a total of 42 roads will be cordoned off.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies are improving the landscape around the funeral site before handing everything over to security units.