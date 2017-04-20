8,000 vehicles impounded from drunk drivers during Songkran

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has reported that over 8,000 vehicles were confiscated from drunk drivers over the Songkran holiday.

The NCPO thanked all related officials for enforcing road safety measures during the the Thai New Year period, as well as the general public for their cooperation.

During the seven days of the Songkran holiday, authorities recorded 430,967 cases of traffic violations involving motorcycles and 354,100 cases involving cars and public passenger vehicles. Police confiscated 8,128 vehicles on charges of drunk driving, of which 6,177 were motorcycles and 1,951 were cars.

The NCPO has assured the owners that the impounded vehicles are being stored properly, and their drivers can contact authorities to retrieve them as scheduled.

The Department of Probation and Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital have unveiled a program for drunk drivers to carry out their community service at the hospital’s mortuary. The program aims to show drunk drivers the dire consequences of their actions. During the Songkran holiday, 5,173 people were convicted of drunk driving and were put on probation.

Starting in June, all probationers and parolees will be fitted with electronic devices, such as ankle monitors.