“777” road safety measure introduced for New Year

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport has come up with a new road safety measure to be implemented during the New Year holidays.

The Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, Sanit Phromwong, said the Ministry of Transport has launched the “777” campaign to reduce road accidents and accommodate commuters during the upcoming New Year festivities. The term “777” is referred to seven days before the holidays (between December 21st and 27th), another seven days during the festival (between December 28th and January 3rd), and seven more days later (between January 4th and 10th).

Sanit said the measure is aimed at reducing road accidents, casualties and fatalities, while facilitating commuters so that they will arrive home safely.

The department has ordered all provincial offices of land transport to prepare enough buses in response to the needs of passengers and ensure that there will be no stranded passengers at bus terminals.