776 beggars removed from Bangkok streets

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has revealed that 776 street beggars have been removed from the streets during the first five months of this year.

Speaking during a meeting on the development of a draft strategic beggar management plan, Social Development and Human Security Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew said today that of the 776 beggars removed from the streets, 519 of them were Thais and the rest were foreign nationals.

Around 421 Thai beggars have already returned to their families while 168 foreign beggars have been deported.

Those who sing and perform on the streets in exchange for money have been asked to register for special identification cards under the Beggar Control Act. Without the cards, they will be treated as beggars and will be taken off the streets.

Moreover, they are required to notify local authorities in advance each time they perform. Since the introduction of the special ID cards, more than 1,500 people, mostly from Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Chiang Mai, have registered as performers.