70 organizations sign agreement on Big Data

Bangkok – On Wednesday, seventy organizations, public and private, signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of “Big Data” which is expected to help Thailand to manage unstructured data better.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha who commented that all 70 agencies must work in close collaboration to create the Big Data management system, hoping to ensure a high level of data accessibility and to govern large volumes of both structured and unstructured data.

According to the premier, the Big Data system can help the government mobilize the social welfare card program effectively, the grassroots economy and development policies, as well as address social issues.

Today, under a 3-trillion-baht budget, more than 40 projects have been introduced to coincide with the development of Big Data which is expected to come to fruition in 5 years. The government is keen to reduce the number of state data centers from 300 to 200 sites to eliminate inefficiency and redundancy while improving performance.

Providing categories for data classification and instructions to classify data into each category, Big Data enables state agencies to offer greater e-services and improve the quality of public services.