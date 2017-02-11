68 million baht worth of drug money and assets belonging to Uzman Salamang seized

Thai authorities have seized 68 million baht worth of cash, valuables and property from the possession of a southern drug kingpin, Uzman Salamang, alleged to be associated the alleged Laotian drug kingpin Xaysana Keawpimpa.

The seizure of the assets allegedly derived from drug money followed the arrest on February 8 of Ms Bulan Thareesueb, a common law wife of Uzman Salamang, and a companion, Chitpanu sae Heng, at a checkpoint in Kuan Meet in Hat Yai.

Police and officials of the Office of Narcotics Control Board subsequently searched Ms Bulan’s suite at Plus Condominium in downtown Hat Yai where they uncovered 40 million baht in Thai currency, 1.5 million Malaysian ringgit (about 11.7 milllion baht) hidden in two baggage.

On February 9, the authorities searched Ms Bulan’s house in Su-ngai Kolok district of Narathiwat and found 89,700 Malaysian ringgits and 10-baht weight of gold ornaments. 14 bank books with six million baht in deposits and two cars were impounded.

Authorities from the ONCB and Anti-Money Laundering Office alleged that Xaysana and Uzman Salamang ran drug trafficking network spanning Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Malaysia with drugs smuggled from Myanmar into Thailand directly or through Laos and then into Thailand, then to southern Thailand and into Malaysia.