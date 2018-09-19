6,000 people found breaking traffic laws in Bangkok

Bangkok – Nearly 6,000 people violated traffic regulations last month in Bangkok with fines totaling more than 1 million baht.

According to the City Law Enforcement Department (CLED), 5,711 people were prosecuted for illegal parking and driving on pavements while 2,437 others received verbal warnings between July and August.

CLED claimed the number of traffic offenders has declined significantly since checkpoints were set up in 115 locations around Bangkok in July. Around 112 more checkpoints will soon be established in other areas also prone to traffic violations.

Meanwhile in the capital, district offices and the Health Department have been instructed to destroy mosquito larvae and breeding grounds across Bangkok after five people died from dengue virus. People are urged to keep their homes and surroundings dry to prevent the insects from laying eggs.