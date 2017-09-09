560 Japanese investors to visit EEC project next week

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Industry will lead some 560 investors from Japan on a tour to the Eastern Economic Corridor project next week.

Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana said the Ministry of Industry is welcoming the 560 Japanese investors led by Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, to visit Thailand during 11-13 September 2017.

The Ministry of Industry will led the visiting group to meet with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to hear a briefing on the government’s policy to promote investment and the development in 10 key industries. The visiting group will be attending the Symposium on Thailand 4.0 towards Connected Industries held by the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Commerce at the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Development Office and the Office of the Board of Investment of Thailand on 12 September 2017.

The visiting Japanese investors will have the chance to meet with Thai businesspersons for business matching, and the opportunity to visit the EEC development site to observe the progress of infrastructure development to accommodate investments.

Regarding the D5 meeting, the industry minister said that the group had ordered the making of an action plan to attract investors from specific countries in each industry, while legislation on the EEC project is expected to be submitted to the cabinet for approval later this month.