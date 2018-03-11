55 political parties registered after 6 days

Bangkok – The Thai Sanduchon Party is the latest political party to submit registration documents to the Election Commission (EC), bringing the tally to 55 after day six of the registration.

Friday saw five groups submitting documents seeking to register new parties including Pheu Khon Thai Party, Phum Palang Kaset Thai Party, Pracha Tham Thai Party, Mathi Pracha Party, and Thai Sanduchon Party.

According to the electoral body, out of eight groups who submitted requests seeking the National Council for Peace and Order’s approval to organize party meetings, only one of them had all the required documents in order.

The EC will summon 69 registered parties on March 28 to inform them of procedures and rules under the new Political Party Act.