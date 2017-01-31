5,000 baht fine for riding motorcycles on sidewalks in urban areas

Riding or parking motorcycles or other vehicles on sidewalks during rush hours in urban areas will now face a fine of 5,000 baht.

This is the latest instruction given to all Bangkok’s 50 district offices by Bangkok governor Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang in his attempt to stamp out illegal riding on footpaths that is threatening the safety of pedestrians.

The governor said all district offices were told to erect signs banning riding on city pavements, and to make constant patrol by city police on sidewalks to make sure no motorcycles are parked or ridden on pavements.

Initially he said city police were told to focus on sidewalks in traffic congested urban areas during rush hours, particularly on Sukhumvit, Rama 4, Phetburi, Phaholyothin, Ratchadapisek, and Charunsanitwong roads.

He said violator will first given warning upon sighting riding or parking on sidewalks during rush hours.

If they park on sidewalks and could not be called to move their vehicles out, their vehicles would move towed away and put at police stations.

Claiming their vehicles later owners will have to pay a fine of 5,000 baht under the city cleaning law.

However if they could not pay fines in 15 days or refuse to pay, then they will face legal action in court, he said.