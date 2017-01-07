A 5-year old girl killed and three others injured in train-car crash

A five-year old girl was killed while her father and two young cousins were injured when a pickup truck in which they were travelling was rammed by a train at a railway crossing in in Muang district of Surin province about noon on Friday.

Muang district police said that the rapid train from Ubon Ratchathani bound for Bangkok was approaching the Muang district’s railway station at about noon when it crashed into a pickup truck, driven by Mr Suraphan Nualyaem, 34, which tried to cross the rail track at the crossing not far away from the railway station.

The train dragged the truck to about 200 metres from the railway crossing before it finally stopped.

The driver and three others were trapped in the wreckage, but the driver’s daughter was killed while the rest were seriously injured. All the injured were later rushed to the district hospital by rescue workers.

Police said that Suraphan was taking the three children back home from school. The railway crossing is under construction and there is no barricade or any sign to warn motorists of approaching trains and Suraphan tried to cross the rail track apparently unaware of the approaching train, police added.