46th National Book Fair a hit with book lovers

Bangkok – Throngs of bookworms are flocking to the 46th National Book Fair & 16th Bangkok International Book Fair 2018, the largest book sale event in Thailand, offering premium-quality books and rare books in various categories from local and international publishers.

Visitors also have the opportunity to join a number of activities, including “Meet & Greet” with well-known authors.

According to the organizer, the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand, the best-selling book is the reprint of the first Thai textbook “Jindamanee.”

Aimed at encouraging Thai youngsters to read more, the event is on at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center until April 8th. Doors are open every day from 10 am to 8.30 pm.