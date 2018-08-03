41 provinces continue to monitor river water levels

Bangkok – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has instructed local authorities in 41 provinces across Thailand to be ready to help people in cases of flooding and mudslides.

According to DDPM Director-General Chayapol Thitisak, local authorities have been told to monitor the amount of rain, water levels in the rivers and the areas surrounding the mountains as continuous rainfall could cause more flooding and landslides.

Fishermen have also been told to navigate the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea carefully due to rough seas. Provinces prone to flooding have been urged to set up an emergency team to provide assistance to those in need around the clock. Local residents should keep themselves updated on the weather forecast and flood warnings in order to stay safe.

In the North East of Thailand, the floods have begun to subside in Mukdahan, Amnat Chareon, Ubon Ratchathani and Sakon Nakhon. More than 160,000 rai of farmlands and 22 districts in these provinces combined have been submerged since the Mekong River began to overflow last week.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province continues to rise, inundating two temples, nine homes and several roads.