4 Huay Kwang cops moved following a raid of illegal casino by soldiers

Four senior police officers of Huay Kwang police station were ordered transferred to the operations centre of Metropolitan Police Bureau for 30 days allegedly for their failure to stop illegal gambling in their precinct.

The abrupt transfer ordered on Sunday by Pol Lt-Gen Sanit Mahathavorn, metropolitan police commissioner, followed the raid of a night spot in Huay Kwang district on Saturday by a military force on Saturday night.

The night spot was partially turned into an illegal gambling den.

The four officers axed are Pol Col Nakarind Sukonthavit, deputy commander of Huay Kwang police, Pol Lt-Col Prapote Anusiri, Pol Lt-Col Jirapol Prapanchan and Pol Lt-Col Sorayuth Mekmangkorn.