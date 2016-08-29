4 governors told to help health officials in containing Zika virus

The Interior Ministry has ordered governors of four provinces where there was a high incidence of Zika virus infection to cooperate with the Public Health Ministry in efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The instruction from the Interior permanent secretary Krisda Boonrach to the governors of Chanthaburi, Petchabun, Bung Karn and Chiang Mai provinces followed a report from the diseases control and prevention centre of the European Union which placed Thailand on the Red Level for the spread of Zika virus in the past three months.

The governors were told to launch a publicity campaign in their respective provinces to warn people, especially pregnant women, to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially striped mosquitoes, and to get rid of larvae of mosquitoes in water sources.