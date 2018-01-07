4 businesspeople to testify on Gen Prawit’s watches

Bangkok – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has summoned four prominent businesspeople to testify next week on the origins of the expensive watches seen worn by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.

NACC Commissioner Warawit Sukboon revealed that Gen Prawit had submitted a letter to the commission explaining the origins of his watches, in which he cited four prominent businesspeople. The anti-graft body has therefore decided to invite the four people to testify next week.

The NACC also asked Gen Prawit to provide information within 15 days explaining how he acquired his diamond rings and will investigate discrepancies in the Deputy Prime Minister’s stated income. Warawit said the investigation should be completed by the end of the month.

The NACC Commissioner also said the anti-graft body is considering revising its rules to increase the maximum allowed value of gifts to public office holders from the current 3,000 baht. He assured that the proposed increase is not meant to absolve the Prime Minister for his recent gifts of puppies to ministry executives.