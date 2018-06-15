39-year old man extolled for pulling toddler out of burning car

Samut Sakhon – A 39-year-old truck driver, who risked his life to save a toddler caught inside a burning car in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday, said he too had a daughter at home and did not fear for his own life when saving the child.

Prasit Saraban saw a car engulfed in flames on Mitrapab Road while on his way back to Samut Sakhon province where his company is located. He got out of his truck to offer help and found that the only passenger left in the flaming vehicle was a toddler. He rushed to the car and managed to pull the baby out of the blazing vehicle.

Prasit, who works for Sanki Quality Product, received a warm welcome Thursday from his colleagues, who had learnt about his heroic act. He said he was determined to help the toddler because he has a daughter too. Prasit also wants people to help each other in a time of crisis.