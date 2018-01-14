367,000 CCTV cameras to be connected by 2019

Bangkok – The Ministry of Defense is determined to link 367,000 closed circuit cameras across Thailand by 2019 for national security and public safety.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich said the government will join hands with private organizations to connect the surveillance cameras, working on both analog and digital systems.

He said Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan had asked responsible units to repair all broken cameras and has formed 2 working committees tasked with accelerating the connection of surveillance camera network and managing CCTV data and storage.

Lt Gen Kongcheep added that tax incentives will be rolled out to motivate private firms to install more surveillance cameras while the Ministry of Interior has been assigned to add more CCTV cameras at border crossings in 27 provinces.

Moreover, a software that connects analog and digital cameras has been developed and will be tested in 4 pilot cities – Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Nakhon Sawan.