367 people die in road accidents in first five days

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation today released the latest figures of traffic fatalities showing a total of 367 people were killed and 3,342 injured in the first five days of the weeklong “No Drunk Driving” campaign.

Only yesterday which was the fifth day of the campaign, there were a total of 445 traffic accidents on highways and roads across the country.

A total of 87 people died and 465 were injured.

Drunk driving is blamed as cause of most fatal accidents.

In total, the department said 367 were killed, and 3,342 were injured in the first five days of the week-long campaign to stop drunk driving.

Chonburi province in the East has the highest accumulated death toll of 31, while Chiang Mai has the highest accumulated traffic accidents of 129 cases.

Motorcycle remains the vehicle that involved most road accident or 84.06% of total road accidents.