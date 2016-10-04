30,000 baht reward offered for information for the arrest of stone thrower

Ayutthaya’s Bang Pahan district police on Monday offered a 30,000 baht reward for information which will lead to the arrest of the man who threw stones at a bus and a passenger car on Sunday night.

Bang Pahan police superintendent Pol Col Anek Pongsawat summoned a meeting of detectives on Monday to discuss the stone-throwing incidents and the manhunt for the perpetrator.

He said that the perpetrator might be someone living in area not far away from the crime scene and was not a motorcycle street racer.

Mr Vivet Chanthawong, the driver of a bus travelling between Bangkok and Phayao, told Bang Pahan police that he was driving at between 80-90 kilometres per hour and while he was approaching a bridge across the Lop Buri river, a stone was thrown at the windshield of his bus.

He claimed the stone thrower was a tall thin man with curly hair, standing on the roadside near a motorcycle.

Vivet said he did not stop the bus immediately but parked it by the roadside at a safe distance from the scene of the stone attack and asked passers-by to notify the police of the incident.

It was reported that a Honda sedan was also struck by a stone at the same scene.