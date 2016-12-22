3,000 “ICU” schools to be upgraded next year

The Education Ministry plans to improve the academic performance or 3,000 schools across the country to be classified as “ICU” urgently required development, said Education Minister Thirakiat Charoensetthasilpa on Wednesday.

The Office of Basic Education Commission has been assigned to select the 3,000 “ICU” schools which are urgently required support to upgrade the academic performance of the students. It will find out the needs of the school and to fill them up.

The minister said that if the efforts are successful in upgrading these schools, more schools will be chosen for development in the following years.

The minister had a discussion with senior officials of the Office of Basic Education Commission on Wednesday on how to improve academic performance of Thai students after the release of PISA 2015 result which shows Thai students perform poorly in tests in mathematics, science and reading.

The meeting concurred that the curricula of high schools must be adjusted to include such subjects as ICT, technological design and geography.

The minister insisted that the adjustment of the curricula was not a major overhaul, but the content of the textbooks had to be updated.