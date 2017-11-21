300 billion baht for EEC development projects

Chonburi – The Ministry of Transport has said it will push ahead with its 300 billion baht infrastructure development investment projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in 2018.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said his ministry has allocated a total investment budget of 309.6 billion baht for projects to improve the region’s infrastructure, including roads, rail, water, and air transport links.

A total of 103 development projects to support the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) with a total investment cost of 745.71 billion baht are also in place for the period from 2017-2021. These include the renovation of U-Tapao airport to better serve as an international airport and the establishment of an aircraft maintenance center, which will help enhance Thailand as a regional aviation hub.

With regards to the proposed common ticket system which will allow passengers to pay for different modes of transportation using one single card, the state authorities are in the process of negotiations with related agencies and business partners. It is expected that the common ticket system will be online and take effect in mid-2018.