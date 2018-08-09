Over 300 Bangkok markets given certificates of cleanliness

Bangkok – In an effort to upgrade the quality of markets across the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has awarded over 300 markets throughout the city with Premium Market and Hygienic Market certificates.

The certificates were handed out as part of the 2018 “Bangkok City of Safety” program and were presented by Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Taweesak Lertpraphan.

Bangkok officials have been working with market operators to upgrade standards. A total of four markets were acknowledged as Premium Markets this year. They are Iam Sombut Market in Suan Luang district, Sam Yan Market in Pathumwan district, Bang Kun Sri market in Bangkok Noi district and Minburi Mall in Minburi district. Another 336 markets were validated as Hygienic Markets where all products are clean, safe and of high quality. Any complaints against the markets can be made through district offices.

The development of the markets emphasized three areas: legal setup, cleanliness of food and utilities and proper training of those handling food items.