3.5 million people visit royal crematorium exhibition to date

Bangkok – At least 3.5 million people have visited the royal cremation ceremony exhibition of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej since its opening on November 2.

Thailand’s Culture Minister, Veera Rojpojanarat, says that more postcards and pamphlets, containing information about the cremation ceremony, have been printed and will be given out to all visitors. The pamphlets are available in Thai, English and Chinese. The new batch of postcards will be handed out to visitors on December 15.

Traditional Khon dances are performed at the Bangkok exhibition every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. The Fine Arts Department has been instructed to organize a special Ramayana Khon dance to be performed in front of Phra Thinang Songtham Pavilion on December 30 and 31 at 7 pm.

Visitors can enter the venue daily from 7 am to 10 pm.