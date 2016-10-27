Over 3.4 million people have signed in condolence books and paid respect to our beloved King

According to the Ministry of Interior, on Oct 25 alone, 286,057 people came to sign the condolence books, and pay respect to the beloved King.

Meanwhile Bangkok authorities are preparing to provide facilities for tremendous crowd of mourners from all over the country expected to arrive in Bangkok to pay respect in front of the royal urn of the late Majesty the King at the Grand Palace, scheduled to begin from Saturday onwards.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvadhana, secretary to the command center monitoring the arrival of people to mourn the late King, said that the meeting speculated that a large number of people will flock to the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang ceremonial ground during Oct 29-31.

On Oct 28, the Transport Ministry will conduct a test run for boat service with capacity of 400 passengers from Sathorn pier to Tha Chang pier before the operation starts on the next day.

On November 1, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the compound of the Grand Palace will reopen for visitors and tourists from 8am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will convene a meeting with tour operators to inform them about the parking areas for tour buses, including the old Government Lottery Office and the Rattanakosin Hotel.

In anticipation of the tremendous crowd of people, officials have prepared queue cards and tents to shelter them while waiting to enter the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to pay respect in front of the royal urn.

It is expected to receive 10,000 people daily.

At the same time, members of the public are advised to wear proper attires while entering the place to pay respect.