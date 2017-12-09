2nd phase of social welfare program aims to promote career opportunities

By
NNT
-
0
682
Pornchai Thiraveja.
Pornchai Thiraveja.

Bangkok – The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has revealed that the second phase of the social welfare program will encourage registered low-income earners to receive skills training in order to increase their employment opportunities.

Financial adviser to the FPO, Pornchai Thiraveja, said the government will survey the needs of registered low-income earners in order to provide them with the right support and help them develop professional skills that match available positions.

Low-income earners can ask the Ministry of Labor to find them a job or choose to start their own business.

If they wish to open a retail store, they can seek assistance from the Ministry of Commerce.

The adviser added that those with disabilities are also entitled to assistance under the social welfare program.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR