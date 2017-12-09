2nd phase of social welfare program aims to promote career opportunities

Bangkok – The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has revealed that the second phase of the social welfare program will encourage registered low-income earners to receive skills training in order to increase their employment opportunities.

Financial adviser to the FPO, Pornchai Thiraveja, said the government will survey the needs of registered low-income earners in order to provide them with the right support and help them develop professional skills that match available positions.

Low-income earners can ask the Ministry of Labor to find them a job or choose to start their own business.

If they wish to open a retail store, they can seek assistance from the Ministry of Commerce.

The adviser added that those with disabilities are also entitled to assistance under the social welfare program.