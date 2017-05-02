2nd Angel Fund for Startup program

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Industry has partnered with Delta Electronics Thailand in organizing the second “Angel Fund for Startup” program, which will provide training and funding to 30 select trainees.

The training program educates trainees on starting a business, creating a business plan, and business administration. Those who successfully complete the program will receive up to 500,000 baht in startup capital.

Permanent Secretary for Industry Somchai Harnhirun said the program will encourage new forms of value-added businesses and enhance the country’s competitiveness using the latest innovations and technologies.

The three most popular business categories for startups include lifestyle solutions, such as recruitment and restaurant and hotel bookings; financial solutions, such as online merchants and e-commerce platforms; and business solutions, such as online procurement platforms.

Mr Somchai expects his ministry to provide up to 8.5 billion baht in funding for tech startups over the next two years.