27 roads around Sanam Luang off-limits to traffic on Monday

Twenty-seven roads around Sanam Luang will remain closed for the second consecutive day today which is a public holiday as tens of thousands of mourners are expected to arrive at the Grand Palace to pay tribute to their beloved King Bhumibol.

The Traffic Police Division has announced the temporary closure of the following roads to traffic in order to facilitate the travel of mourners to Sanam Luang and the Grand Palace.

Roads which are off-limits to traffic include Na Phra Larn, Na Phra Thart, Rajdamnoen Nai, Sanam Chai, Nakhon Sawan, Sanam Pao, Hubhoei, Chetupon, Thai Wang, Larn Luang, Rajdamnoen Klang, Khao Sarn, Chakrapong and Somdet Phra Pinklao among others.

Meanwhile, the Department of Airport has beefed up security at 28 airports throughout the country to ensure maximum security for passengers as more of them are expected to use air service during the long weekend especially to travel to Bangkok to pay tribute to the His Majesty.

Transport deputy permanent secretary Darun Saengchai said airport officials would make random checks of luggages and subject them to X-ray screening. All cars entering the compound of the airports will be searched, he added.