23rd National Book Fair now underway

Bangkok – The 23rd National Book Fair is currently taking place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

The book fair is being held in parallel with the 12th Thailand Children’s Book Festival.

Filled with book lovers and child readers, both events are expected to pull in a crowd of more than 100,000 people.

Packages and promotions are offered by several publishers as visitors are expected to find a large collection of reading materials at discounted prices.

Those coming from other cities won’t have to carry the books home either, because there is a mailing service.

Both events will end on October 28. Doors are open from 10 am to 9 pm.