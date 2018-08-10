Dual rail project to link Den Chai, Chiang Rai and Chiang Khong

Bangkok, 10th August 2018, (NNT) – The Transport Minister has hosted discussions on a dual rail project to link Den Chai district of Phrae province and Chiang Rai’s capital and Chiang Khong districts. It’s believed such a project would boost the local economy and tourism.

According to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, railway transportation will play an important role in northern economic development. He said this project, in particular, would make Chiang Rai the logistics hub of the region.

The dual rail project is part of the 85-billion-baht infrastructure development plan (2015-2022) to connect Phrae, Lampang, Phayao and Chiang Rai provinces.

The 323-kilometer railway has 26 stops and is expected to be operational by 2023. Once the service is available, about 5,600 commuters are likely use the route on a daily basis, contributing to the projection of 4.65% growth in the logistics sector.