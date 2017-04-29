21 tons of narcotic compounds destroyed

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) destroyed 21 tons of chemicals used as narcotic compounds.

ONCB Secretary General Sirinya Sitdhichai presided over the ceremony for the destroying of narcotic compounds participated by officials from related agencies, the police, liaison officials, and those from the Safe Mekong Coordination Center.

The destroying of substances resulted from cooperation between agencies in China, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Thailand to block the supply chain of narcotic compounds from flowing into Golden Triangle area. The operation has seized 20,000 kilograms of methylene chloride, 500 kilograms of hydrochloric acid, 800 kilograms of sodium carbonate, all of which can be used to produce 250 pills of yaba or methamphetamine pills, 5,000 kilograms of Ice or methamphetamine crystals, or 2,500 kilograms of heroin.

The seized compounds were burned in a controled incinerator, while the waste was treated before being released to the atmosphere to minimize risks to local communities and environment.