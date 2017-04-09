203 checkpoints to be set up along main roads on Songkran days

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Police will set up more than 200 check points across Thailand to facilitate traffic flow and enforce traffic laws during Songkran.

Pol Maj Gen Thana Chuwong, deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 1 in charge of traffic law enforcement, has met with officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Highways, the Department of Land Transport, and rescue agencies to go over traffic regulations and measures to assist people traveling in and out of the capital city during the Songkran holiday.

203 checkpoints and 233 rest stops will be set up on Asia Road, Phahonyothin Road, Mittraphap Road, and other main routes.

On-duty officers will make sure drivers and passengers strictly adhere to seat belt and helmet regulations, and speed limits.