2018 tourism plan based on 20-yr national strategy

BANGKOK – Minister of Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul has emphasized that the ministry’s tourism plan for next year will adhere to the 20-year national strategy of the government as well as the 12th national economic and social development plan.

At a meeting on the Tourism Authority of Thailand Action Plan 2018 in Ratchaburi province, the minister delivered a policy to execute the 2018 tourism plan, saying it focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of the Thai tourism sector. The country’s tourism revenue in the next five years is expected to be more than four trillion baht and its tourism competitiveness no lower than the 25th rank, said the minister.

Mrs. Kobkarn stressed that the Tourism Authority of Thailand will develop tourism personnel in preparation for the ASEAN Economic Community which will likely increase the country’s tourism revenue.

TAT GovernorYutthasak Suphasorn said the TAT will increase Thailand’s tourism revenue by 10% in 2018. 2.1 trillion baht in tourism revenue next year is expected to come from foreign tourists and one trillion baht from domestic tourists.

As for this year, the ministry expects that revenue from tourism will reach 2.76 trillion baht—1.8 trillion baht of which from foreign tourists and 950 billion baht from Thai people.