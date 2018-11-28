200 million set aside to upgrade Bangkok animal shelters

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared a budget of 200 million baht to upgrade kennels and veterinary clinics as well as to accommodate stray cats.

An animal shelter in Prawes district of Bangkok is to submit a renovation plan for evaluation and appraisal as the BMA sets aside significant funds to improve dog kennels in the city. The renovation will add an exhibition area to the shelter so that citizens may more easily see and adopt dogs as well as an on-site veterinary clinic. Stray cats are to also be accommodated in the shelter while it will be improved overall for better order and cleanliness.

The BMA has assured the public it intends to care for all the city’s dogs. So far, over 200 canines have been adopted by citizens. A meeting with animal activism groups is scheduled for November 28 to discuss further assistance.