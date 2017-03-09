200 lucky phone numbers up for grabs at NBTC

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The National Broadcasting Telecommunication Commission of Thailand (NBTC) will hold an electronic auction for lucky mobile phone numbers.

NBTC Secretary-General Thakorn Tantasith disclosed that the upcoming mobile phone number bidding will be held online. In Thailand, mobile phone users believe certain numbers can bring them prosperity and fortune.

Two-hundred ‘lucky’ phone numbers will be offered to the highest bidders during the auction set to take place from March 18th to 19th. Names of the bidders and bidding prices will not be disclosed during the auction.

These phone numbers are worth between 300,000 to 3 million baht. Interested bidders are required to register online from now until March 17.