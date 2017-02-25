Over 20 women arrested in Pattaya’s sex trade crackdown

Over 20 women and transgenders of different nationalities were rounded up in Pattaya early Friday morning in a city-wide crackdown on prostitution.

Police said that the arrested women and transgenders included Thais and nationals from Uganda and Madagascar. They were suspected of offering sex service to foreign tourists.

Pol Maj Netithorn Rattanasuchanan, chief inspector of Pattaya police, said the arrested suspects were taken to the police station to have their profiles checked and recorded.

If any of them were found to have entered the country illegal or involved in sex trade, he said they would face legal action and deportation. He vowed that the crackdown would continue until the sex trade was stopped.

The crackdown of suspected prostitutes followed a recent report in the Sun tabloid in Britain about flourishing sex trade in Pattaya, describing the city as the world’s biggest sex capital.