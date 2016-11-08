2.5 million people registered to receive King’s postcards

A total of 2.5 million people have registered to receive from Thailand Post Company postcards featuring a stamp bearing the portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the first day of registration.

Thailand Post managing director Mrs Samorn Therdthampibul said Monday that registration started today at 7 am through the company’s website, www.stamprama9.thailandpost.com., by filling names, addresses and ID card numbers in the blank forms so that the postcards can be mailed to them free of charge.

Each individual can make one registration and will receive one card only, she said, adding that the response was so overwhelming that by noon today, 2.5 people have registered to receive the post cards.

Registration will continue until November 30 and if the number of registration exceeds 9,999,999, Mrs Samorn said that the company would make sure that everyone who made registration will receive the cards.

Anyone who wants more information about the post cards can call Thailand Post’s contact centre 1545.