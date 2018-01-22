1st mangrove forest in city opened in Rayong

Rayong – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has opened a mangrove forest in Rayong province–the first mangrove forest of the ministry’s “Forest in the City” project.

Gen Surasak Karnjanarat on Sunday traveled to Rayong to preside over the opening ceremony of the 500-Rai mangrove forest in Mueang district. The mangrove forest, started in October 2017, has been developed to be a place where people can learn about and utilize natural resources. Buildings, nature trails, a plant nursery and piers have been constructed at the location.

The minister said this mangrove forest is the first one in the pilot phase of the project aimed at increasing green areas in the cities. The ministry has set a target to develop more than 246,000 rai of land nationwide as mangrove forests in the project, said Gen Surasak.