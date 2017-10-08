196 million yen heist robbers nabbed

Bangkok – Police have arrested five suspected robbers thought to be involved in a heist that took place in Bangkok last Monday night.

Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, and acting Metropolitan Police chief, Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej, held a press conference Friday on the arrest of the five suspects who have been named as Narongchai Sawatdipol, Chavalit Charoenphol, Surasak Srithawong, Pongsak Pitsiriphan and Krisda Atthavej.

A manhunt was launched on 2nd October after a group of men forced, at gunpoint, Patarit Taerattanachai, a jewelry businessman, to hand over 196 million yen (about 60 million baht) to them in the car park of a condominium in Soi Ratchadapisek 30. Patarit’s red Ford pickup truck was also stolen in the robbery.

Pol Gen Chakthip said the suspects wanted the money to settle their debt problems. He declined to elaborate on the details of two people injured in the incident because the investigation is ongoing. Two other suspects, identified as Nattaphong Thanyatun and his co-worker nicknamed Kai, are still at large.

Mr. Patarit has thanked Pol Gen Chakthip and his team for their help.