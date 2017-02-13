Over 18,000 complaints filed with Land Transport Dept since Oct 2016

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport reports that more than 18,000 complaints against the service quality of public buses and taxis in Bangkok, have been made during the past four months.

According to the Land Transport Department, there have been over 12,900 complaints about taxi drivers — the highest number of complaints received since last October.

The department said that complaints against taxis varied from their rejection of passengers to the use of impolite language and a refusal to use the meter.

As for public buses, motorcycle taxis and tuk-tuks, complaints from passengers focused on bad and reckless driving as well as overcharging and overloading.

Members of the public are still invited to report any issues while using public transport to the department’s hotline number 1584, which is open around the clock or via its “dlt check-in” application as well as at the Land Transport Department in person.