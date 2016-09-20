18 cars and trucks involved in a road accident in Surat Thani

An accident involving 18 vehicles of different kinds took place on the road between Na Sarn district and Surat Thani Monday morning but, fortunately, there were no fatalities.

The pile-up apparently stemmed from a cement mixer truck whose driver lost control, causing the truck to climb onto the central road island. A huge crane was then brought in to remove the damaged truck from the road barrier, which led to a tailback in the traffic. Another truck laden with mineral ores was descending from a steep road and was unable to stop before careening into the rear end vehicle in the slow moving line of cars.

Several people were injured in the accident but police said that nobody had died from their injuries.

Police and rescue officials took about three hours to remove the vehicles and debris from the road before it was reopened to traffic.