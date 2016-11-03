17 people were rushed to hospital after eating food containing caustic soda

Seventeen people were rushed to a hospital in Wang Nua district of Lampang on Wednesday after they ate food prepared by a cook who mistook caustic soda as salt and used it in preparing food to serve guests at a funeral rite.

Wang Nua district officer Kriangsak Saengyunont said the 17 guests who attended a funeral rite at a house in Tambon Wang Sai Kham suffered serious mouth burns after they ate food prepared by a cook.

He said it was later found out that the cook mistakenly used caustic soda to prepare the food instead of salt. Most of the victims were discharged after given first aid but three were hospitalized for further observation.