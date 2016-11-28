16 Chinese tourists injured in Samui bus crash

A bus carrying about 30 Chinese tourists skidded and flipped on its side in Koh Samui last night, injuring 16 of them.

The bus was ferrying the tourists, all from China, from Raja ferry pier in Koh Samui to their hotel in Bophud after they arrived yesterday at Surat Thani airport and took ferry service to Samui.

Bophud station police said the incident happened near a viewpoint location on Thawee Ratchabhakdi road before reaching Chaweng beach.

The bus belongs to Samui Sunshine Holiday Co Ltd.

The bus driver Santi Hunkwa, 24, said it was raining while he was driving the tourists to the hotel in Bophud.

He said his bus skidded and went out of control as the bus arrived at a sharp curve while running downhill.

He said as the bus skidded off and was about to hit a concrete barrier, he decided to swerve the wheel to the left causing the bus to flip on the side and slid several metres and fell into the ditch.

Sixteen tourists were injured.

The police were alerted and arrived with rescue teams.

All were rushed to Bangkok Hospital Samui and Thai International Samui.

No tourists were seriously injured in the bus crash but police detained the driver for reckless driving.