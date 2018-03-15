15 to be charged in football fixing case

Bangkok – The Deputy Director-General of the Department of Criminal Litigation has voiced confidence that a football game fixing case involving 15 suspects can be handled properly despite being the first such case launched under the Athletic Career Support Act.

Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, submitted the case file in the football fixing case to the Office of the Attorney General. He explained that a total 16 people are suspected of involvement in the case; six financiers, one referee, one member of the public and eight football players. Police have however, filed cases against only 15 of the 16.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Criminal Litigation, Pornchai Cholwanichkul, said his office is confident it can bring any wrongdoers to justice due to the strength of evidence and clear knowledge of payments made.

He said any of the suspects who feel they are being unfairly treated can submit an appeal to the Office of the Attorney General. They are to hear charges of game fixing in the Thai League, on April 24.