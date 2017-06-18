129 seized items to be auctioned off

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) is auctioning 129 items confiscated from drug rings and tax evaders.

Lamborghinis are among the 129 items being auctioned off at the ONCB Headquarters in Bangkok. The reserve price of the supercars is 11 million baht. A brand-new Lamborghini can cost more than 24 million baht.

Other items include 2 big bikes, 13 motorcycles, 80 pieces of gold and jewelry, and 36 cars. Around 30 people were seen bidding for these items.

According to the ONCB, Lamborghinis and big motor bikes are still up for grabs.

All of the items were seized from drug traffickers and those guilty of tax evasion.

In a related story, the Department of Special Investigation has found evidence suggesting that up to 74 high-end imported cars were misrepresented in fraudulent model and price declarations. Some of the cars are believed to have been stolen earlier in England.