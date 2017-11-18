120-ton stockpile of fireworks to be removed from Bangkok

Bangkok – Officials in Bangkok have ordered that a 120-ton stockpile of fireworks and firecrackers discovered in the Pom Prap Satru Pai district be removed within 3 days.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang led relevant authorities and Explosives Ordnance Division police to the warehouse where the contraband was found. The entire stockpile of firecrackers and fireworks was found to not have proper allowances and is thus in violation of the Public Health Act.

The up to 120,000 kilograms of fireworks are stored across three buildings of the warehouse, which is in a residential area and poses a danger to life and property.

The storage facility has been ordered cordoned off and its contents are to be moved out within 3 days. Transport of the goods is to take place at night to better ensure public safety. The haul is to go to a facility in Saraburi province.

The owner of the warehouse is being called in for questioning and to be charged.