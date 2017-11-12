11 provinces remain inundated

Bangkok – Eleven provinces in Thailand remain flooded while people in the southern region have been warned of further heavy rains and gusty winds.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, eleven provinces that are still under water include Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, and Roi Et. A total of 88,227 households are affected by the widespread inundation.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has been working with local officers in assisting the victims and sending survival kits and necessities to all affected areas.

The department has also sent personnel and equipment to the southern region where heavy rainfall has been reported. Those in need of emergency assistance can call Hotline 1784 twenty-four hours a day.

In the meantime, the Meteorological Department has reported that every part of the country including Bangkok will see a slight drop in temperatures, expected to be around 1-2 degrees Celsius, over the next few days.