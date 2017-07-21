11 new centers for reporting migrant workers in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Labor disclosed that 11 centers for reporting migrant worker employment in Bangkok will expand their service coverage to all areas from July 24th to August 7th. Employers can download employment request forms from the Department of Employment website.

Director General of the Department of Employment Waranon Peetiwan disclosed that the Ministry of Labor is ready to open 11 centers for reporting migrant worker employment in Bangkok as follows:

1) Ministry of Labor, Mitmaitri Road, Din Daeng District

2) IT Square, Chaengwattana Road, Lak Si District

3) Southern Bus Terminal, 2nd floor, Boromarajonani Road, Taling Chan District

4) Thanya Park, Srinakarin Road, Suan Luang District

5) Bang Khun Thian Sports Center, Thonburi Community Housing 3, Rama 2 Road, Soi 62, Bang Khun Thian District

6) Ramindra Sports Park, Ramindra road, Soi 5, Bang Khen district

7) Army Training Command Department near Samsen Railway Station, Nakhonchaisri Road, Dusit District

8) Wang Nanthautthayan Club Building (Royal Thai Navy), Issaraphap Road, Bangkok Noi District

9) Bangkok – Suvarnabhumi University Auditorium, Prachaphatthana Road, Latkrabang District

10) Sampheng 2 Park (Phase 3), Kalapaphruek Road, Bang Khae District

11) Labor Safety Division, Boromarajonani Road, Talingchan District, opposite Taling Chan Police Station

The department head added that every center will have 30 staff members to process employment request forms. The employers can download the online form or fill out the form at the center. The employment request forms can be downloaded from the department website www.doe.go.th or www.doe.go.th/alien.

Employers have to bring an identification card or certificate proving registration of juristic person, three 2″ portrait photos of the workers, and employment request forms. The centers will be open for only 15 days from July 24th to August 7th.

Waranon expressed confidence that the department will provide the fastest and most convenient public services and that it will take no more than 15 minutes per person. For more information, please call the hotline 1694.