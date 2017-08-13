10th Ganesha Festival to be held in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The Vishwa Hindu Parishad or VHP Association and its partners will be hosting the 10th Ganesha Chaturthi Festival from 2-3 September 2017 at Pathumwan National Stadium (BTS Station) to commemorate the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the deity widely revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of beginnings.

The event will celebrate the annual Ganesha Chaturthi festival and promote the 70th anniversary of historical, social and cultural relations between India and Thailand. The event this year will be organized as a tribute to His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and in honor of His Majesty the King.

The VHP Association has also cooperated with its partners to organize eight parallel events at other locations. The 10th Ganesha Chaturthi Festival will be sponsored by the VHP Association and both Indian and Thai communities. It is estimated that there will be about 5,000 people attending the event in the heart of Bangkok.

The Ganesha Chaturthi Festival is also celebrated in Nepal and countries with a Hindu population including Trinidad, Suriname, Fiji, Mauritius, United States, and European countries.